Resident escapes from burning flat fire unharmed as PSNI investigate 'arson with intent to endanger life'
Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a fire at a property in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 2nd March.
Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: “Police received a report just after 1am of a fire at a block of flats in the Drumtara area.
"Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
"It is believed that a bin was placed against the rear communal door and set alight.
"Only one flat was occupied at the time of the incident and thankfully the resident was evacuated without serious injury.
"The incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.“Enquires are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 42 of 02/03/23.”A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
