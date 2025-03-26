Residents allowed to return to their homes as Northern Ireland security alert ends after suspicious object found in the Clady area

By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
A security alert in Clady has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area.
The detection was made shortly after 8pm last night, 25 March and a public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene and, following checks, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

The alert ended shortly before 3.40am today, 26 March, and residents who left their homes were notified they could return to them.

Police thank the local community, in particular, the residents affected for their understanding and co-operation.

