Residents allowed to return to their homes as Northern Ireland security alert ends after suspicious object found in the Clady area

security alert

A security alert in Clady has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detection was made shortly after 8pm last night, 25 March and a public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene and, following checks, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alert ended shortly before 3.40am today, 26 March, and residents who left their homes were notified they could return to them.