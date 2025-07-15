Residents left 'badly shaken' after arson attack outside property in Portadown

Police incident

​Residents were left “badly shaken” after a reported arson attack outside a property in Portadown, police have said.

Detectives in Lurgan appealed for information and witnesses following the report of arson in the early hours of Monday.

At approximately 1.15am, it was reported that two fires had been started outside a property in the Garvaghy Park area, causing significant damage.

While no injuries were reported, the PSNI said: “Residents were left badly shaken by the incident.”

Three people were seen making off from the scene in the direction of the Garvaghy Road.

The report is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.