Residents left 'badly shaken' after arson attack outside property in Portadown
Detectives in Lurgan appealed for information and witnesses following the report of arson in the early hours of Monday.
At approximately 1.15am, it was reported that two fires had been started outside a property in the Garvaghy Park area, causing significant damage.
While no injuries were reported, the PSNI said: “Residents were left badly shaken by the incident.”
Three people were seen making off from the scene in the direction of the Garvaghy Road.
The report is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquires are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 124 14/07/25.”