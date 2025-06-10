Riot police use water cannon as hundreds gather amid second night of unrest in Ballymena

Riot police have been deployed around Clonavon Terrace in Ballymena, and water cannon have been used.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Co Antrim town for a second night, and PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads.

On Clonavon Terrace masked males were seen congregating in front of the police line, with a sofa and other debris piled in front of the Land Rovers.

Clonavon Terrace is in the centre of the town, just by the back of the police station.

Burning debris tonight just of North Street in Ballymena

Fireworks, glass bottles and other objects were thrown at police.

By 9.30pm, a short distance away just off North Street, debris had been piled in the middle of the main road and set alight.

The PSNI have said tonight: “Police are currently dealing with serious disorder in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena this evening.

"Members of the public should avoid the area. An update will be provided in due course.”

The police line on Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, tonight

It comes after violent disorder on Monday followed an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.