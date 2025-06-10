Police reveal third person was arrested as part of Ballymena sex assault investigation
Two boys aged 14 have already made an initial appearance in court via videolink from custody.
The are jointly charged with an attempted oral rape on Saturday, and at a hearing of Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday the charge was put to them via a Romanian interpreter.
The court heard that during police interviews the pair denied the offence. They were remanded in custody.
Tonight, a statement was released from Detective Inspector Ross Olphert of the PSNI Public Protection Branch which said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Monday, June 9. He has been unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.
“We have to date charged two teenage boys with attempted rape and our enquiries are continuing. They both appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, Monday, June 9, in connection with this investigation.
“We would reiterate our appeal for information.
"If you were in the Clonavon Terrace or Waveney Road area on Saturday evening, and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, please make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1522 07/06/25.
"You can also make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”