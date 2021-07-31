Rural crime clampdown sees 4,400 litres of illicit fuel seized in Newry

PSNI seize fuel tank

More than 80 vehicle check points were also carried out across Fermanagh, Omagh, south Armagh and Strabane during a rural crime clampdown yesterday, leading to at least one arrest and the recovery of a small amount of drugs.

Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said: “Along with colleagues from HMRC we attended a premises in Newry that was operating as an unlicensed filling station. Approximately 4,400 litres of suspected illicit fuel, two sets of commercial forecourt pumps and a 12,000 litre fuel tank were seized.

“We carried out 84 authorised vehicle check points, carried out a number of roadside breath tests which we were pleased came back negative and seized one vehicle on suspicion of a number of offences.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C/Insp McGowan added: “These operations will continue in the weeks and months ahead as we work together with An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies to prevent cross-border crime and disrupt the activities of organised crime gangs.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry