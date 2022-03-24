‘Savage and unprovoked sectarian attack’ on 13-year-old boy condemned

Mr Pankhurst said the young boy (Lewis Kerr) “was called derogatory names of a sectarian nature before being physically assaulted by the gang of ten that has left him with a number of injuries to his face and body”.

He added: “This was a savage and unprovoked sectarian attack upon a 13 year-old boy who was making his way to football in Ballysillan from the Westland estate.

“The boy was walking with two friends to the bus stop on the Oldpark Road to catch a bus to their football training up in Ballysillan.

The youngster who was attacked in north Belfast

“The innocence of a group of young teenagers attending their weekly sporting activity stands in stark contrast to the callous and wicked intent of those who assaulted them because they were from a Protestant area.”

He added: “I utterly condemn this reprehensible attack and would encourage anyone with any information to assist the police in their enquiries, including local businesses who may have CCTV footage of the attack.

“I would also urge representatives to join with me in condemning this attack and stand with us in facing down the scourge of sectarianism.”

The PSNI have been asked for a comment.

