Scrambler rider weaved in and out of traffic and goaded police into pursuit

​​A scrambler motorbike rider who dangerously weaved in and out of traffic as police were “goaded” into a pursuit in west Belfast has been ordered to carry out 120 hours community service.

Patrick Close was also disqualified from driving for 18 months over the episode which involved mounting footpaths and narrowly avoiding pedestrians.

The 24-year-old mechanic was arrested after a PSNI helicopter was deployed to track a group of riders earlier this year.

Close, of Balkan Street in the city, pleaded guilty to offences of dangerous driving and possessing a Class B drug.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a number of scramblers were observed travelling at excess speeds along the Springfield Road on the afternoon of May 12.

A Crown lawyer said the bikes weaved in and out of traffic before heading onto the West Circular Road and then back down onto the Falls Road.

“At one point they travelled onto a pedestrian walkway… in an attempt to goad police into a chase,” the prosecutor submitted.

A helicopter was tasked to follow the bikes as they continued through the city’s streets.

One of the riders appeared to be the ringleader, gesturing and directing the others.

The court heard the bikes were driven on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoided a head-on collision.

A number of pedestrians were nearly struck when the scramblers veered onto the footpath at Divis Street.

Close was arrested after he abandoned his bike and briefly attempted to hide from the helicopter, according to the prosecution.

During a search in custody police located a small quantity of suspected cannabis on him.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney acknowledged: “Obviously this would have been a very frightening experience for any pedestrian or road user, but thankfully there were no accidents or injuries.”

Mr Blaney stressed that his client made full admissions and has had his scrambler seized.

“Ironically, he has just finished his NVQ as a motor mechanic,” the lawyer added.