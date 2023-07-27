The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to drug importation and follows a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area last year, December 20, 2022. A large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with drug related offences.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said: "During today's operation a large quantity of tobacco was seized from a house in the Newry area and a 39-year-old man was arrested. A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in the North East of England. All three remain in police custody at this time.

"A referral to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will be made regarding the seized tobacco.

A large quantity of tobacco has been seized by police in the Newry area

“This collaboration with our partner agencies demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime and the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities."