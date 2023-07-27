News you can trust since 1737
Searches in England and Northern Ireland yield three arrests as a large quantity of tobacco is seized in Newry

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, in partnership with their UK counterparts, North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, conducted a number of searches in England and Northern Ireland today (July 27).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to drug importation and follows a search of a van in the Belfast Harbour area last year, December 20, 2022. A large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with drug related offences.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said: "During today's operation a large quantity of tobacco was seized from a house in the Newry area and a 39-year-old man was arrested. A 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested in the North East of England. All three remain in police custody at this time.

"A referral to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will be made regarding the seized tobacco.

A large quantity of tobacco has been seized by police in the Newry areaA large quantity of tobacco has been seized by police in the Newry area
“This collaboration with our partner agencies demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime and the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities."

Anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs should call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”