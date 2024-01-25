Second man accused 'leading the charge' in delivery of New IRA threats in Dungiven is refused bail

St Canice's GAC in Dungiven. Photo by Google

Michael Stephen Conwell, with an address listed on the charge sheet as Lettershendoney Avenue in Lettershendoney - which is near Londonderry - is accused of belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation - the 'New IRA'.

However, a police officer made reference in court to the defendant having an address at Slievebuoy Park which is near Park village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accused is also charged with possessing a 'firearm' or 'imitation' with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a 'metal pole as an offensive weapon.

His case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday. A PSNI detective told the court he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges. The officer opposed bail.

The detective said police received reports that between 7pm and 8pm on January 19 three men wearing balaclavas, dark clothing and gloves entered five premises in Dungiven - pubs and St Canice's GAA club.

One male was armed with a handgun and the others had metal bars. The officer said the men spent less than 30 seconds in each premises where they stated to customers that they were from the New IRA and have given verbal warnings and threats about drug activity in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The threats were not directed to any specific individuals".

He said the men travelled in a white Peugeot van, the registration of which was doctored with black tape. The detective said CCTV was being examined and excellent descriptions particularly of clothing, height, build, of suspects were obtained.

The police officer said patrons said one male claimed to be from the Real IRA and issued a warning in respect to drugs and drug dealings. The detective said the male with the gun raised the weapon whilst he issuing the threat.

The officer said one witness said the man with the gun said: "We are the IRA. We are here to clean up the bars. If you don't clean them up we are going to do it. The bar is full of drugs".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detective believed the suspects met up near Dungiven "before they commenced their terrorist activity in Dungiven town centre".

The officer said Conwell's home address at Slievebuoy Park was searched and clothing was found which appeared to match those worn by one of the male's at the licensed premises.

The detective said it was believed Conwell "leads the charge" into the licensed premises. The court heard the handgun and van had yet to be recovered.

The detective was concerned that if the defendant was released on bail there could be reoffending and interference with witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer believed the "incidents relates to the activity of a dissident faction of the IRA".

A defence lawyer said the defendant "denies any involvement".

The lawyer said the evidence was circumstantial. He said the defendant had no relevant convictions and no offences at all of violence on his criminal record. He said a bail address would be available in County Tyrone.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail on the grounds of a likelihood of further offences being committed and a risk of interference with witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conwell's case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates' Court on February 19.

On Tuesday, co-accused Dermot Burke (58), of Drum Road near Dungiven, had appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and was remanded in custody.