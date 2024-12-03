Serial shoplifter avoids going to prison after his 200th theft offence
Michael McNally was given a suspended sentence after his lawyer argued that he stole meat products from a shop in Belfast out of necessity.
But District Judge Steven Keown warned the 37-year-old that he faces 12 months behind bars if he re-offends.
“At some point shopkeepers must think ‘what about us’,” Mr Keown acknowledged.
McNally, of Cliftonpark Avenue in Belfast, has 199 previous thefts as part of a criminal record which now runs to a total of 455 convictions.
Police arrested him again on Sunday after £25 worth of meat was taken from a convenience store on the Antrim Road.
He entered an immediate guilty plea at the city’s Magistrates Court.
Mr Keown was told the latest offence was committed in breach of two previous suspended sentences.
Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott described McNally’s record as “appalling”.
But the lawyer submitted: “This was a theft of necessity.
“He stole this meat to feed himself because his benefits had not come through.”
Deciding not to impose immediate custody, Mr Keown instead imposed a six-month sentence suspended for two years.
He advised the defendant: “Whatever way you manage your money and benefits is a matter for you.
“But if you come back before me for another theft… you will probably be looking at 12 months (in prison).”
Before leaving the dock McNally replied: “No, you’re okay.”