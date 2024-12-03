Court report.

​​A serial shoplifter who today admitted carrying out his 200th theft has avoided being sent back to jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McNally was given a suspended sentence after his lawyer argued that he stole meat products from a shop in Belfast out of necessity.

But District Judge Steven Keown warned the 37-year-old that he faces 12 months behind bars if he re-offends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At some point shopkeepers must think ‘what about us’,” Mr Keown acknowledged.

McNally, of Cliftonpark Avenue in Belfast, has 199 previous thefts as part of a criminal record which now runs to a total of 455 convictions.

Police arrested him again on Sunday after £25 worth of meat was taken from a convenience store on the Antrim Road.

He entered an immediate guilty plea at the city’s Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Keown was told the latest offence was committed in breach of two previous suspended sentences.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott described McNally’s record as “appalling”.

But the lawyer submitted: “This was a theft of necessity.

“He stole this meat to feed himself because his benefits had not come through.”

Deciding not to impose immediate custody, Mr Keown instead imposed a six-month sentence suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He advised the defendant: “Whatever way you manage your money and benefits is a matter for you.

“But if you come back before me for another theft… you will probably be looking at 12 months (in prison).”