Series of 'shameful' incidents across Mid and East Antrim condemned as police officers injured

Police officers injured

​A number of police officers have been injured after a series of ‘shameful’ incidents across Mid and East Antrim over a 48-hour period.

Belfast News Letter

Area Chief Inspector Christopher Tate said: “Between Friday, 18th April and Sunday, 20th April the officers were injured while on duty and also endured verbal abuse.

“Despite sustaining injuries, all of officers remained on duty however, which is testimony to their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people in our communities safe.”

Chief Inspector Tate told how, on Friday morning, while responding to a domestic-related assault in Ballymena, two officers were injured.

“One officer was punched to the face, and bitten on the knee,” he said. “Another was kicked several times and the suspect also attempted to head-butt and kick a third officer.

“A woman aged in her 30s, was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, and overnight charged to court.

“Later that same morning police were tasked to a reported theft at commercial premises in the Broughshane Street area of the town.

“Officers located the suspect, a man aged in his 30s, who became aggressive and was shouting in the store and kicking empty boxes.

“As an officer attempted to detain the suspect he lashed out at him – kicking him to the wrist – causing some swelling. The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has also been charged to court.”

Chief Inspector Tate continued: “On Sunday evening in the High Street area of Carrickfergus, officers were called to licensed premises concerning a disruptive customer.

“The suspect, aged in his 20s, had left the scene and was located in the North Street area of the town. He was aggressive and shouting at officers, and was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour and other related matters.

“While trying to detain the suspect he attempted to head-butt two officers and also tried to kick another. He also spat and urinated in the back of a cell ban while being transported to custody. The man has also since been charged to court.”

Chief Inspector Tate praised the officers involved and condemned all attacks on police officers. “These were all shameful assaults on our officers - and thankfully we have a number of people charged to court due to their disgraceful actions over the weekend,” he said.

“Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

“All of the injured officers are being supported and receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures.

