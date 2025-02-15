‘Several lessons to be learned from unwarranted death’ of Stephen Holmes

Stephen Holmes, a father-of-two died, in hospital on Saturday February 8 following an incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3

A priest has said there are "several lessons" to be learned from the "unwarranted death" of Co Tyrone man Stephen Holmes .

Addressing mourners at the 31-year-old's funeral in St Mary's Church , Melmount, Fr Michael Doherty said there have been many deaths like Mr Holmes' in recent years, adding he hopes it will be the last one.

The father-of-two died in hospital on Saturday February 8 following an incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3 .

A man faces a charge of his murder.

Fr Doherty offered his sympathy to all of his family, including parents, Patricia and David, on the death of their youngest child.

"I suppose no matter what age we are, when our parents are still there, we are still children," he added.

"Also our sympathy goes to his brothers and sisters, to twins Zara and Neill, and twins Kay and David, and to his own young children, Alfie and Noah.

"We offer our condolences, not only on Stephen's passing at that young age of 31, but also on the sad and tragic manner and circumstances of his death.

"He's been brought to burial long before his expected time, even though for the past few years he hasn't enjoyed great health, he's had his health problems and he has had other issues for which his family gave him whatever support and help that they could.

"Our prayer today is mainly for Stephen, that he is at rest and at peace.

"I'm sure that we are no different to any other time, but we seem to have brought so many young adults to this church for burial after their deaths, some through natural causes, maybe after short or long illnesses."

He added: "But in more recent years, we've been burying people through other causes and I don't need to spell them out today. But all of them who passed from this life leave behind them broken-hearted families, and, in some cases because of the way life is led now, leave behind them fearful communities, worried about their own children and a style of living which is becoming too prevalent.

"Whenever we have a death like Stephen's, we've had so many of them, so many young deaths over the past years, you always hope that this will be the last one.

"But there always seems to be another, no matter how many young people gathered here today, and have done so for other funerals over recent years, and make a plea not to let it happen again. Sometimes it can be forgotten about, and the same thing happens.

"I think we all have to admit there are several lessons to be learnt from Stephen's unwarranted death, and we can only hope that they will be learned."

A number of items were presented at the altar to represent his life, including a fishing rod and a picture of Mr Holmes.

His sister Zara thanked medical staff, including paramedics, Altnagelvin staff as well as ICU doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for "working tirelessly to save Stephen's life".

"They treated Stephen with the utmost care and dignity, and as a family, we will be forever grateful," mourners were told.

"Stephen is a beloved son. He's a daddy and a baby brother. He put up a brave fight to stay, but this battle was one he could not survive.

"Our hearts will be forever broken, but we take some comfort in knowing we were there with you, surrounding you in love like we always did.

"Please look over your mummy and daddy, your two big brothers and your sisters, all your nieces and nephews, but most importantly, your two little boys, Alfie and Noah, who love you so very much.

"As a family, we will watch them grow and see you live on through them. Today as a family, it is very hard to say goodbye. May God keep you safe until we see you again. We will miss you forever, Stephen."

As the family walked out of the church, his two sons placed a hand on their father's coffin.