'Significant sum of cash was stolen from a safety box' after church was burgled on Belfast road in Bangor
A PSNI spokesman said that it was reported shortly before 9am, that entry had been gained to a church in the area overnight, where a door to the premises had been smashed through enabling access.
Damage was also caused inside the church, with internal windows smashed, locks broken on cupboards and further items disturbed throughout the building.
Police are working to establish what items were taken during the incident, but it’s understood a significant sum of cash was stolen from a safety box.
Our enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen any individual(s) in the early hours of Wednesday morning, or anyone with information about this incident to call 101 and quote reference number 275 18/06/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.