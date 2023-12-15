Soldier F: Military veterans angered at decision to send ex-para for trial over Bloody Sunday deaths

A court ruling that the former paratrooper ‘Soldier F’ will stand trial over two deaths on Bloody Sunday has been strongly criticised by a military veterans’ group.

Relatives carrying crosses pause at the mural in the Bogside remembering the people killed on Bloody Sunday. (3001PG76)

During a hearing in Londonderry on Thursday the former soldier, who cannot be identified, was sent for trial at a date to be fixed at Belfast Crown Court.

He is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of the city in January 1972.

He is also charged with five attempted murders.

William McKinney (left) and James Wray. Photo: Pacemaker

The PPS previously called a halt to the prosecution of Soldier F in 2021, citing concerns the case could collapse if it went to trial.

The decision to halt proceedings was challenged by Mr McKinney’s family and last year the Divisional Court of the High Court in Belfast overturned the PPS’s move.

After reviewing its position, the PPS decided to resume the prosecution.

Responding to the latest court ruling, the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Movement (NIVM) called for and end to the prosecution of former soldiers involved in Troubles-related incidents.

NIVM spokesman Paul Young also branded the prosecution of Soldier F and others as “vindictive.”

Mr Young said: “Whatever Soldier F’s defence team decides, we at NIVM continue to fully support Soldier F and are determined that no further veterans die like Regimental Corporal Major Dennis Hutchings while seeking to clear their good name in the Northern Ireland courts.”

Mr Hutchings, 80, had been on trial for attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone, in 1974.

The trial was adjourned when Mr Hutchings positive for Covid in October 2021 and he died soon after in the Mater Hospital in Belfast.

Mr Young added: “The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 was supposed to stop the continued hounding of veterans like Soldier F and I call on the PPS to refer this matter to the ICRIR (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery) immediately.”

The ‘no prosecution’ decision taken by the PPS in July 2021 followed a court ruling two months earlier – when the judge ruled that evidence relied upon in the prosecution of two former soldiers (known as Soldier A and Soldier C) was inadmissible because of the circumstances in which it was obtained.

Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney, said he welcomed that the 2021 decision is no longer valid.

He said: “This development has been a long time in coming.

“Next month represents the 52nd anniversary of the events of Bloody Sunday. Witnesses are dying and becoming unavailable.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed his solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families.

He said: “My thoughts are with all of the Bloody Sunday families, particularly those of William McKinney and James Wray, on what will be a very difficult day for them.

“Their bravery over the past five decades has been astounding and they have shown great strength in pursuing justice for their loved ones, no matter how many obstacles the establishment put in their way. The events of Bloody Sunday have shaped our city and reverberated around the world.

“Rather than be consumed by the events of that day, the families have instead shone as a beacon of hope for oppressed people everywhere.”

