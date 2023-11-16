Solicitors in Northern Ireland to join one-day strike over delays in being paid for legal aid work

​Solicitors in Northern Ireland are to join a one-day strike over delays in being paid for legal aid work in criminal cases.

More than 200 barristers have already confirmed they will take part in tomorrow’s (Friday’s) day of action.

Now, a body which represents law firms has also called on its members to withdraw their services from all criminal courts in the jurisdiction.

The walk out is being staged in a dispute about the hold-up in receiving legal aid fees for completed work.

In a statement, the Solicitors Criminal Bar Association (SCBA) claimed a wait of up to six months for payment is “unacceptable”.

“The Department of Justice accept that the money is owed to the profession for cases already

completed but say they do not have a sufficient budget to make payments within a reasonable time,” it said.

“At present, the delay in payment is around 14-16 weeks but by the end of this financial year this delay will be up to 26 weeks.”

The Criminal Bar Association announced the strike action following a ballot of all members.

Joining the move, the SCBA stressed that the fees relate to work completed on behalf of the most vulnerable members of society.

The association, set up to provide guidance, advice and assistance to all solicitors who practise criminal law in Northern Ireland, represents more than 100 firms.

Spokesman Pearse MacDermott said solicitors can spend months or years working on a criminal case before making a request to be paid.

“To then delay this payment for a possible further six months is unconscionable and cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

“It is with regret that the SCBA feels that the only action left to its members is to withdraw services from the courts.”