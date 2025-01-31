Sports shop thief bit members of public and staff who tried to stop him

Belfast Magistrates' Court

​​A sports shop thief who punched and bit members of the public attempting to stop his escape has been jailed for seven months.

Joel Akinnuwa also inflicted bite marks on a member of staff after being chased out of the store in Ballymena, Co Antrim with more than £300 worth of clothing.

The 20-year-old defendant carried out a separate attack on another passenger on board a Glider service in Belfast, a judge was told.

Akinnuwa, currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of theft, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a further common assault.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became violent following an altercation with another man on a Glider bus on August 13 last year.

Prosecutors said he knocked the injured party’s phone out of his hand and then punched him in the face while he was on the floor. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for lacerations to his head and nose.

In a separate incident on November 7, Akinnuwa ran from a branch of JD Sports in Ballymena’s Fairhill Centre after taking items of clothing into the changing rooms.

A member of staff pursued him along the Ballymoney Road and tried to grab his backpack. Akinnuwa responded by biting him several times, breaking the skin on both hands.

When a female member of the public intervened the defendant punched her in the stomach. Another man who tried to help was also bitten on his hand.

Police arrested Akinnuwa as he was being restrained by the three victims.

Defence counsel Jonathan Browne described the offences as “unpleasant and distasteful”.

The barrister told the court that his client, who is originally from Dublin, has no memory of the incident in Ballymena.

“He had been at a house party the night before, and wondered if his drinks were spiked because he’s never suffered any form of blackout or amnesia before,” Mr Browne submitted. But he has demonstrated very significant remorse and regret.”