Staff member left shaken as bookies is robbed
A member of staff at a Londonderry bookmakers has been left shaken after a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Police are appealing for information after the incident on Lecky Road.
A man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon.
He approached the counter and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object and demanded that a member of staff hand over cash.
A sum of money was handed over to the man who then left the shop. The staff member was left shaken but was not physically injured.
Anyone with any information or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1167 26/03/22.