Staff member left shaken as bookies is robbed

Police are appealing for information after the incident on Lecky Road.

A man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon.

He approached the counter and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object and demanded that a member of staff hand over cash.

Police

A sum of money was handed over to the man who then left the shop. The staff member was left shaken but was not physically injured.