‘Substantial’ cannabis factory discovered in searches in Co Down
Police said cannabis with an estimated value of almost £100,000 was uncovered after a planned search at an address in Castle Street, Killough, on Thursday.
Officers seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of around £83,000 and approximately £10,000 in harvested cannabis.
Neighbourhood Inspector Kelly Gibson said: "Cannabis factories such as this one often have links to serious or organised crime.
"By shutting down this grow, we have helped to stop criminality in its tracks.
"Local police will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs, and we will continue to investigate those who profit from the drugs trade.
"Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle and collectively as a society we each have a part to play in disrupting and ending the misery and harm generated."