News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
11 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
1 hour ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram

Support for loyalist Jamie Bryson following sinister threat

​I

By Mark Rainey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

On Monday evening, Mr Bryson posted on social media that he had been threated by a grouping calling itself the ‘Real UFF’ – one of two rival factions involved in a feud centred on Newtownards.​

He tweeted: “Tonight both I, and my family, have received death threats from a criminal gang who call themselves the ‘Real UFF’. I will never be intimidated by a ragtag bunch of drug dealing, house breaking criminals who are not loyalists

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have since engaged with PSNI, who I understand are confident of identifying the person who issued it. Loyalism, nor the wider community, will be intimidated by drug dealing, house breaking criminal parasites.”

Jamie BrysonJamie Bryson
Jamie Bryson
Most Popular

In response, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “On a day when we have again witnessed ‘dissident republican’ violence on our streets, we also have threats to kill issued by a so called ‘loyalist’ criminal gang against @JamieBrysonCPNI and his family. Both actions are to be condemned without equivocation."

Mr Donaldson added: “All such violence and intimidation, whether loyalist or republican, achieves nothing for any cause but inevitably creates distress for those on the receiving end.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TUV leader Jim Allister tweeted: “Continuing threats and posturing by gangsters of proclaimed Real UFF must be faced down by PSNI. Paramilitaries pandered to for years under phoney ‘transition aegis’ think they are untouchable. Are they? That is the question govt and PSNI must answer”.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly tweeted: “Unacceptable. Threats to people and their families. Disgusting.

"Violence on the streets in the North West by dissidents. A strong message must be sent – this is unwanted and rejected by the vast, vast majority. Go away, get off the stage”.