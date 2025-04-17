Suspended chief constable of Devon and Cornwall - former PSNI assistant chief constable - will not be prosecuted over alleged sexual offences or allegation of misconduct in public office in NI

Will Kerr, the suspended chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police will not be prosecuted over allegations of sexual offences. The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland also said Will Kerr will not face charges relating to an allegation of misconduct in public office

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland also said Will Kerr will not face charges relating to an allegation of misconduct in public office.

Mr Kerr was a former assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He had worked for the PSNI for 27 years, later joining Police Scotland before he joined Devon and Cornwall Police in December 2022 .

He was suspended as chief constable in 2023 after it emerged he was under investigation following allegations of sexual offences.

At the time he strenuously denied any allegations of criminality.

He was investigated by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The ombudsman case was then passed to the PPS.

The PPS confirmed on Thursday a decision had been taken not to prosecute.

It said a team of prosecutors had considered the case, assisted by advice from independent senior counsel.

A PPS spokeswoman said: "We have carefully considered all the evidence submitted by the Police Ombudsman's Office in connection with this complex case.

"The standard of proof needed for a criminal prosecution is high.

"In order to prosecute, the evidence must be sufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

"In this case, the available evidence did not reach this threshold.

"All relevant parties have been informed of the decision by the PPS, with assurance that the decision was taken only after a most careful examination of all the evidence and information available."

The PPS said it understood the IOPC investigation had been suspended pending its decision.

It said the IOPC will now be notified by the Police Ombudsman of the decision.

A spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman said: "The Police Ombudsman submitted a substantial file to the PPS, following a significant investigation into allegations of a serious criminal nature.

"Having considered the evidence, PPS has made a decision not to prosecute. The Police Ombudsman awaits the detailed reasoning which informed the decision, and will give it careful consideration.

"The Police Ombudsman remains in contact with the Independent Office for Police Conduct relating to those criminal allegations."

Devon and Cornwall Police is currently being led by interim Chief Constable James Vaughan .