Takeaway staff left frightened after robber demands money from till before making off with cash

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery at a takeaway in the east Belfast area on Wednesday, 20th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Detective Sergeant Magee said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm that a man had entered commercial premises in the Beersbridge Road area demanding the contents of a till.

“The suspect left the scene on foot with a sum of money from the till and made off in the direction of Melrose Avenue. He also threatened a staff member who followed and confronted him.

“Thankfully the staff member was not harmed, however, this was a frightening experience for those who were working in the takeaway.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Beersbridge Road area during this time to get in touch".

The statement adds that the suspect is described as approximately 6ft 2ins tall” and of stocky build.

He was wearing a green puffer style coat, dark snood, gloves and a cap.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2057 20/09/23.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org