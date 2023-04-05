Teen rushed to hospital after being stabbed in face by bearded man in university area

Detectives are now appealing for information following a report of the serious assault.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7:35pm, it was reported to police that a 19-year-old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face.

"It was reported that the man was assaulted by a male at the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7:10pm.

psni

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1839 04/04/23.