Teen rushed to hospital after being stabbed in face by bearded man in university area
A young man was rushed to hospital last evening after being stabbed in the face in the Fitzroy Avenue area of south Belfast on Tuesday 4th April.
Detectives are now appealing for information following a report of the serious assault.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7:35pm, it was reported to police that a 19-year-old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face.
"It was reported that the man was assaulted by a male at the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7:10pm.
"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
“The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1839 04/04/23.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”