Teenage boy assaulted near Belfast City Hall and requires hospital treatment after two groups of young people are involved in a fight
Inspector McCrum said: "We received a report that at around 4.15pm a teenage boy was assaulted near the City Hall.
"It was reported that two groups of young people were involved in a fight, resulting in a teenage boy needing hospital treatment for a number of injuries, including jaw and mouth injuries.
"Officers arrived and the two groups then left the area, one in the direction of Donegall Square West and the other towards Wellington Place.
"This type of incident is not acceptable and we will not tolerate it. Local officers will be in the area over the Easter weekend to ensure the safety of everyone.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1134 of 29/03/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.