Teenage boy dies after single-vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland involving a pedestrian and silver Skoda Superb on the Moy Road, Portadown

A teenage boy has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 16th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

Police confirmed the sad news this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Moy Road, Portadown, this morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning, 16th April that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

“Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance. However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

Speaking following the tragic news, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is terribly sad news today from Portadown. When alerted to the incident early this morning I was fearful this may have been the case. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the young man. What a tragedy. A young life lost in its prime.

“I would encourage anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.

A teenage boy has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moy Road, PortadownA teenage boy has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown
"Our sincere thanks go to the emergency services who responded to this incident. A family has been plunged into grief and they are foremost in our thoughts for the difficult days ahead.”