Teenager and man in hospital after rival football supporters attack each other

A teenage boy and a man were taken to hospital after two large groups of football supporters attacked each other in Londonderry , police said.

The groups used sticks, bats and iron bars, causing damage to buildings and cars, in an incident which police believe was pre-arranged.

The disorder happened in the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas on Friday shortly after 7pm .

The teenager and the man, aged in his 20s, sustained injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Further disorder then occurred in the vicinity of the Brandywell stadium during and after a football match which was taking place.

Officers in attendance said they worked along with stadium staff to bring the disorder under control. No arrests have been made at this time.

Superintendent William Calderwood said: "We believe that the disorder we witnessed on Friday evening was pre-arranged and we will be reviewing all available footage to identify those involved.

"I would ask anyone with information or footage which could assist us with our inquiries to contact officers at Strand Road on 101."