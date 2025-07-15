Teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man found at 5am with life-threatening injuries in Lisburn - meanwhile victim's condition improves
The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
It follows a report of a man found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area on Saturday at around 5am.
The PSNI said at the time that “police received a report that a man had been found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area”.
They had added: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
This evening, the PSNI has said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.
"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25.
"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”