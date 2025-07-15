Teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man found at 5am with life-threatening injuries in Lisburn - meanwhile victim's condition improves

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Jul 2025, 19:48 BST
A teenager has been arrested after a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries – though his condition has since improved.

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows a report of a man found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area on Saturday at around 5am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said at the time that “police received a report that a man had been found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area”.

The teenager is in custody following the discovery of the victim at 5am on Saturdayplaceholder image
The teenager is in custody following the discovery of the victim at 5am on Saturday

They had added: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

This evening, the PSNI has said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.

"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice