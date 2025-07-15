A teenager has been arrested after a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries – though his condition has since improved.

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows a report of a man found with serious injuries in the Prince William Road area on Saturday at around 5am.

The PSNI said at the time that “police received a report that a man had been found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area”.

They had added: “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

This evening, the PSNI has said: “The injured man's condition has improved and he remains in hospital with injuries which, although serious, should not be life-threatening.

"We appreciate the public's assistance in our investigation and anyone with further information or who has not yet contacted us is asked to call 101 quoting 486 12/07/25.

