Teenager charged with dangerous driving and having no driving licence after report of anti-social behaviour involving a scrambler

scrambler

Police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour involving a scrambler being driven in a dangerous manner in the vicinity of Colin Glen Road, Dunmurry, on Saturday 8 February, have charged a teenage male to court.

The statement adds that the 17-year-old has been charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and no driving licence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on 7th March, 2025.