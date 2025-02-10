Teenager charged with dangerous driving and having no driving licence after report of anti-social behaviour involving a scrambler

Police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour involving a scrambler being driven in a dangerous manner in the vicinity of Colin Glen Road, Dunmurry, on Saturday 8 February, have charged a teenage male to court.
The statement adds that the 17-year-old has been charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and no driving licence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on 7th March, 2025.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

