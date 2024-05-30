Teenager punched in the face and sustains eye injury in sectarian motivated hate crime gang attack in Ormeau Park
Inspector Carey said: “It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes.
“One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury.
“The assailant was said to have wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers and trainers.
“An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is underway, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/