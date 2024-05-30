Teenager punched in the face and sustains eye injury in sectarian motivated hate crime gang attack in Ormeau Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report that a teenage boy was assaulted in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast yesterday evening, Wednesday 29th May.

Inspector Carey said: “It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes.

“One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage gang

“The assailant was said to have wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers and trainers.

“An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is underway, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”