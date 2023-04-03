Teenager sustains facial injuries at bar on the Promenade area of Portstewart
Police received a report of an assault at licenced premises in The Promenade area of Portstewart in the early hours of Sunday morning, 2nd April.
According to a PSNI statement a man in his late teens reported facial injuries.
Inspector Brogan said: “Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 66 of 02/04/23.”