Teenager sustains facial injuries at bar on the Promenade area of Portstewart

Police received a report of an assault at licenced premises in The Promenade area of Portstewart in the early hours of Sunday morning, 2nd April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

According to a PSNI statement a man in his late teens reported facial injuries.

Inspector Brogan said: “Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 66 of 02/04/23.”

The Promenade, Portstewart - google maps.jpeg
