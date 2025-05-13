'Terrible ordeal' for couple as burglar armed with hurling stick bursts into home during the night

A couple living close to the south Armagh border have been subjected to an aggravated burglary.

Two men broke into their home on Carrickasticken Road outside Forkhill at around 00.15am.

One of them was armed with a hurling stick, and he threatened the occupants, demanding money.

The pair then ransacked the property and pulled the home phone cord from the wall before making off with cash and jewellery.

A general view of police lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s believed the suspects – who were both described as stocky, wearing dark clothing, caps and face coverings – made their escape in a vehicle.

Detectives are investigating a potential link between this crime and another attempted burglary in Warrenpoint around an hour later when a householder disturbed two men outside his Lagan Court home.

The suspects fled the scene in a small dark coloured car.

Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “This was a terrible ordeal for the victims, all of whom were awoken in the middle of the night by masked strangers, and in the case of the couple in Forkhill, were subjected to threats of violence in their own home.

"We are rigorously investigating these incidents and we are increasing our anti-burglary patrolling, particularly in our border areas, however we do also need the public’s help to prevent these crimes and to identify the people responsible.

"If you captured CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or any footage in the Forkhill or Warrenpoint areas at the relevant times during the early hours, please get in touch.

"If you notice anything out of the ordinary, people or vehicles that arouse your suspicion, particularly late at night or early in the morning, do not hesitate to contact us. Police can be reached any time by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress."