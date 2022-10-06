News you can trust since 1737
'Terrifying experience' for shop staff after robber threatens with screwdriver

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an armed robbery in north Belfast this morning.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:22 pm - 1 min read

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 6.15am police received a report that a man entered a commercial premises in the Antrim Road area.

"The suspect, who was armed with a screwdriver, approached a member of staff behind the till area and demanded money.“He was then approached by other staff members and made off without getting anything.

"We believe he made off on foot towards the Hopefield Avenue area.“The suspect is described as wearing dark trousers, a navy raincoat with its hood up, a baseball cap with white stripes, white socks and black trainers. He was also carrying a drawstring bag over his shoulder.“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a man matching this description, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 211 of 06/10/22.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

PSNI are appealing for information

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

