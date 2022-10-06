The statement says that David Gilmore from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision on Saturday, 17th September shortly after 12pm.Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.“Mr Gilmore was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to his injuries, however, he has since passed away.

"The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”

Tributes have been paid online to Mr Gilmore who was “one the nicest man, I ever met, we would talk hours and hours every time we seen each other”.

Other friends of Mr Gilmore on social media added: “Sad news, was always friendly and wouldn't pass you without a hello....

Thoughts are with the family.”, “Heartbreaking to hear this. A true gentleman x”, “Deepest condolences to your family. So many happy memories,and laughs we have had over the years xx”, “A gentleman who will be sadly missed by so many. Rest Easy Sir” and “I'm so saddened to see this r.i.p Davy we always had good crack and a laugh....

Condolences to entire family he was loved by all...#legend”.

And others added: “So sorry to hear this, a true gentleman RIP”, “So sorry to hear this about David gentleman Rest in peacex x”, “So sorry to hear this got his taxi many a time lovely gentleman” and “So sad.. rest in peace Davy”.

