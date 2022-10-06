Traffic: Appeal for information after pedestrian injured in collision
An appeal has been made for information about a road collision on the Shankill Road in Belfast on October 4.
Tennent Street Police are investigating an ‘injury road traffic collision’ that happened around 8.40pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.
"If you witnessed the collision or have any other evidence that may assist the investigation such as dash cam footage please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1901 of 04/10/22.”
** And according to @trafficwatchNI the PSNI are warning motorists over possible delays for traffic in Belfast today on Upper Dunmurry Lane.
They say ‘temporary traffic lights in place at roadworks while @niwnews contractor attends a burst watermain in area’.
** Earlier PSNI warned that hundreds of nails and screws were understood to have littered a busy route in Co Antrim.
A post on TrafficwatchNI this morning said: “Glengormley Police confirming hundreds maybe thousand screws/nails on road - top of Prince Charles Way / Manse Road at Roundabout - we have a crew on way to remove them - extra care - maybe consider alternative route until we get this attended”.
An update adds: “all good to go – @deptinfra Roads just got this cleaned up (06:43)@Translink_NI”.
