Retired Detective Sergeant James Brannigan (centre) with Katie Simpson's aunts Paula Mullan (left) and Colleen McConville (right) during the launch of The Katie Trust, in memory of murder victim Katie Simpson, at KRW Law offices, Belfast. The Trust has been founded by retired Detective Sergeant James Brannigan to support families who have lost loved ones in sudden or suspicious circumstances, offering specialist investigative reviews, advocacy, and vital answers

A new charity to support families who believe the deaths of their loved ones were suspicious received calls for assistance within hours of it being set up.

Independent charity The Katie Trust was founded by retired detective sergeant James Brannigan in memory of murdered showjumper Katie Simpson.

It has been supported by her family, who said they believe the demand is there and want to help others going through what they suffered.

Ms Simpson, 21, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3 2020.

Katie Simpson, 21, from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin hospital in August 2020

Police originally thought she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial of 36-year-old Creswell for the murder of Ms Simpson ended in April last year following his sudden death.

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman found the initial police investigation was flawed and had failed Ms Simpson’s family.

The ombudsman is currently examining another complaint around the case.

Mr Brannigan described the murder investigation as one of the most challenging he ever worked on, and said he believes there are many “hidden homicides” out there.

He told media in Belfast on Friday that they started to receive inquiries from families just after they launched online on Thursday.

“There are two cases being sent to me as we speak, and the shocking thing these families that I’m trying to help is they were put to me by police officers, and police officers who felt that they could not go internally to get the answers for these families,” he said at the offices of KRW Law in Belfast.

“That is what we have to do as this charity – pose the question to police.

“We’re not going to circumvent the role of the ombudsman, that’s got to do with the behaviour and conduct of police officers, where no investigation has taken place, we will go in and ask the questions.”

Mr Brannigan described The Katie Trust as having been born from tragedy, and the “devastating failings that followed in how her case was treated”.

“I’ve spoken with far too many families who’ve endured the same pain – where a death is labelled as suicide, accident, or disappearance before the facts are fully known, and where concerns raised by loved ones are too easily dismissed,” he said.

Mr Brannigan said the charity will support families who have lost someone suddenly and feel something is not right, by bringing in specialist investigators, search advisers and family liaison officers to independently examine the circumstances of a death.

“If we find failings, we will act, pushing for further inquiry and accountability, and if no foul play is found, we will give families the peace of mind they deserve,” he said.

“This trust is here to listen when so many have not. It is here to ask the hard questions when others will not, and above all, it is here to stand beside families not in opposition to law enforcement but in service of justice and truth.

“This charity is Katie’s legacy, but it will serve every family that needs a voice, a path to answers and the dignity of being heard.”

Two of Ms Simpson’s aunts, Paula Mullan and Colleen McConville, said the setting up of the charity “means so much to us”.

Ms Mullan said they are very proud of Mr Brannigan setting it up.

“It means a lot to us to know that families are going to get help that we didn’t get,” she said.

Ms McConville said they do not want other families to go through what they did.

“It was so distressing, we felt so let down. Family members didn’t know where to turn, and it felt as if no-one was listening, it was awful,” she said.

“With people reaching out to the trust already, it goes to show, and it’s so sad, but there is a demand for it.

“It will be life changing for families, it will really help them.”