The off-duty police officer shot by masked men in Omagh, Co Tyrone, has been named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell by Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.

Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus of detectives investigating the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Co Tyrone, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation. The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.

- Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell -

Asked if there is a concern for wider security and safety, and whether action would be taken to improve security for some police officers he replied: “On an ongoing basis, we see these elements continually trying to carry out attacks of this nature.

“We are supporting our officers and staff. We continually review our security arrangements and advise our officers on security arrangements and that’s on an ongoing basis. “The threat level at the moment sits at substantial and that means an attack is highly likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is an ongoing piece of work in terms of supporting our officers and staff and looking at security arrangements.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan paid tribute to a “brave” member of the public who ran towards Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell during the attack and administered first aid.

“I would also like to thank our partners in the ambulance service. If it hadn’t been for their quick action in getting John to hospital we might have been looking at something very different this morning,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“But as I say, John is still in a critical condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said police recognise the “huge shock and trauma” the attack has caused in the community in Omagh, adding that he wanted to thank them for their continued patience and support.

Mr McEwan said: “First and foremost, can I say as a police officer, it is shocking, horrific and a certain amount of anger that this is happening to one of our colleagues and friends.