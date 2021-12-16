Thirteen dogs seized by police in raids with animal welfare officers

The PSNI carried out a number of searches today.

The exact circumstances are not known; officers in the east Belfast district said they raided properties in Belfast and Antrim in response to “concerns”.

They were aided by council animal welfare officers in the raids, which PSNI revealed today, but which took place yesterday.

In all 13 dogs were seized in Belfast, and a number of items were taken away for further examination.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In Antrim, the PSNI said “our colleagues in animal welfare also issued an improvement notice”.

