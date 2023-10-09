Those seeking to 'glorify' Hamas terrorism risk prosecution in the UK, minister warns

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Following the surprise terror attack on Israel from Gaza early on Saturday morning, many people, including elected representatives in Northern Ireland, have been expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning the actions of Israel.

Communities minister Lee Rowley said that any potential protesters in the UK should be “extremely cautious”, saying they “cannot glorify what Hamas has done”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked on Sky News about people protesting the situation in Israel and Gaza, and about flying the Palestinian flag, Mr Rowley said: “You cannot support proscribed organisations like Hamas within the United Kingdom, and if that’s the case then I would expect police to take action accordingly.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is a right to protest. We have to respect the right to protest. I have no idea … why people would do that. We have just seen a clear terrorist attack on Israeli soil.”

He added: “I would encourage people not to go out and to protest in a way that they can. But, ultimately, there is a right to protest, but there is not a right … to glorify terrorism.

“People shouldn’t break the law. People should also have the decency to recognise that over 1,000 people have died over the weekend in a completely unprovoked attack, and I would be very cautious about what people are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put to him that some may be offering support to those in Gaza, he said: “It is incumbent upon us all to recognise that Israel has a right to defend itself, has a right to resolve the issues which are going on.

“What happens on the streets of the UK is that people should be extremely cautious and know exactly where the law is, and they cannot glorify what Hamas has done.”

As of August 2021 there are 77 international terrorist groups proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000, including Hamas, and 14 organisations in Northern Ireland proscribed under previous legislation.

Offences under the Act include, “belonging to or inviting support for a proscribed organisation; arranging or assisting with the arrangement of a meeting that supports a proscribed organisation; addressing such a meeting; or wearing clothing or displaying articles in public which arouse suspicion of membership or support of a proscribed organisation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to any potential offences having been committed in Northern Ireland over the weekend, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “No complaints have been received at this time.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited the Israeli embassy on Monday as he stressed UK support in the wake of the attack by Hamas.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “We will not stay silent as innocent Israelis are murdered by Hamas.

“Terrorism will not prevail.