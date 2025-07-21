Three arrested on suspicion of imprisoning and seriously assaulting man and woman in Rathfriland

Dromore Street, Rathfriland. Image: Google

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of imprisoning and seriously assaulting a man and a woman in Rathfriland.

Police stated that a member of public found a woman with injuries to her face on the Co Down town’s Newry Street shortly after 9pm on Sunday (20th).

The woman stated that three people had held her against her will in a house on nearby Dromore Street, repeatedly assaulting her during the evening.

Raiding the house, PSNI officers found a man with serious facial injuries inside.

The PSNI said a woman and two men have been arrested.

The injured pair, both aged in their 30s, were taken to hospital.

Detectives have now arrested a 25-year-old woman on a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and robbery.

A man aged 29 has been arrested on offences including actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and non-fatal strangulation.

A second man, aged 23, has also been arrested on a number of offences including actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, and robbery. All three remain in custody at this time.

Said PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart: “We would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the Dromore Street area throughout Sunday to make contact us.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference 1453 of 20/07/25.”

