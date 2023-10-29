Three arrests after men enter property armed with a hammer in east Belfast

Arrests have been made following a report of three men, one armed with a hammer, entered a house in east Belfast during an aggravated burglary.

PSNI on foot patrol in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Police said the incident occurred in the Fraser Pass area off the Newtownards Road on Saturday evening.

Sergeant Jackson said: “Shortly after 9.20pm, officers received and responded to a report that a number of people, one of whom was armed with a hammer, had entered a house in the Fraser Pass area.

“The occupants of the property managed to remove the suspects, and a disturbance ensued in the street outside.

“Two men in their 30s and a third man aged in his 20s, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.”

The officer added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who may have any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1817 of 29/10/23.”

