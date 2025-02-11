Three men arrested in Northern Ireland in probe into the activities of the New IRA

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:37 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA, have made three arrests.
Three men, aged 43, 44 and 48, were arrested today, Tuesday 11th February, in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas, under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim for questioning.

Related searches were also carried out at properties in Enniskillen and Aughnacloy, where a number of items have been seized.

