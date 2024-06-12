Three men arrested in probe into 1975 murder of Constable Robert John McPherson in Dungiven - two to appear in Dublin court and another in Londonderry Magistrates Court

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today, Wednesday 12 June, arrested two men, aged 73-years and 72-years in Co Meath and Co Donegal.

The 72 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73 year old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975.

The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are expected to appear at Dublin High Court later today, Wednesday 12 June.

arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison barsarrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars
arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have also arrested a 71-year-old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court later today.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrests demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.

A decision to prosecute the three individuals was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024.