Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today, Wednesday 12 June, arrested two men, aged 73-years and 72-years in Co Meath and Co Donegal.

The 72 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73 year old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975.

The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

They are expected to appear at Dublin High Court later today, Wednesday 12 June.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have also arrested a 71-year-old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court later today.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrests demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.