Three men arrested in probe into recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area

Detectives investigating a series of recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area have arrested three men.

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:41 BST

A PSNI statement reveals that two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

All three remain in custody at this time.

The statement adds that a number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation and a number of items were removed for further examination.

Police are continuing to appeal to the community to help our investigation and provide any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to put out a fire at a house in Moyle Gardens in Newtownards at 22:04 BST. Firefighters used waterjets to extinguish the fire. It is being treated as deliberate. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
