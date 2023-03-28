Three men arrested in probe into recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area

A PSNI statement reveals that two arrests were made under the Terrorism Act.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

A 62-year-old man has been treated by paramedics after an arson attack in County Down.

All three remain in custody at this time.

The statement adds that a number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation and a number of items were removed for further examination.

Police are continuing to appeal to the community to help our investigation and provide any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.