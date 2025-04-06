Three men due in court after discovery of 'sophisticated' cannabis cultivation operation in Donaghadee area
Two of the men, aged 35, have been charged with two counts of cultivating cannabis, three counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, three counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug, and two counts of dishonestly using electricity.
A third man, aged 40, has been charged with the same offences, and additional driving offences including having no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The three men are all due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Earlier, the PSNI said: “The illicit drugs operation was uncovered on Friday afternoon, April 4, after police attended a property in the area.
“Three men who were inside the premises fled from the scene by car.
"A short time later officers successfully located and stopped the vehicle on the Antrim Road in Belfast.
"The three men were detained and a search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis.
“Two of the men aged 35, and the third man aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences, including cannabis cultivation…
“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply of drugs and pursue those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
"We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related activity in their community to contact us.
"Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes.”
Police said nformation can also be provided anonyously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.