Three men injured after 'altercation' involving knives and other weapons in Derrygonnelly
Police are investigating an altercation in Mill Line, Derrygonnelly last night, Tuesday 28 February, during which three men were injured.
A PSNI statement revealed that the men, aged 36, 39 and 45, sustained head injuries and lacerations thought to have been caused by knives and other weapons.
Windows at the property were also smashed.
The 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at present.
Anyone who was in the Mill Line area at around 8.20pm last night and witnessed what happened is asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101, quoting reference 1881 28/02/23. Information can also be provided using our online form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.