Three more men arrested by detectives investigating a report of an unlawful assembly in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on April 4 in connection with north Down drugs feud
Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm on 6th April, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.
"It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.
“Three men aged 51, 46 and 24 years old have been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly.
"The men are currently in police custody.
“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”