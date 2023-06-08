Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm on 6th April, it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.

"It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three men aged 51, 46 and 24 years old have been arrested on suspicion of affray and unlawful assembly.

PSNI

"The men are currently in police custody.