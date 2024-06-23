Three officers attacked during incident at shopping centre after reports of pellet guns being fired at members of the public

By Cate McCurry
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 09:12 BST
Three police officers have been injured after they were called to a shopping centre after reports of pellet guns being fired at members of the public in Londonderry.

Five people, including two teenage girls, a teenage boy and a young boy, were arrested.

Police were called to the scene in the city centre at around 7.15pm on Friday following a report of BB/pellet guns being fired.

While police attended the scene, three officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by a number of people.

Five people, including two teenage girls, a teenage boy and a young boy, were arrested during the incident at shopping centre in Londonderry on Friday evening

One officer was kicked while another officer’s hand was stamped on, which required hospital treatment.

A third officer’s arm was injured after the door of a police vehicle was slammed on it.

Police said that that two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

A teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and assault on police.

All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date.

A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. Police said he has been charged to court with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 17th July, 2024.

A police spokesperson said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch via 101.

“Although a BB/pellet gun is legal to sell, purchase and possess, and a firearm licence is not required, owners have a responsibility to use them safely.

“The use of BB/Pellet guns in a public place can cause injury or damage to property, which may constitute a criminal offence.

“Police remind anyone who owns one to be responsible because when they are used recklessly they have the potential to cause serious injury.

“I would also reiterate the message that assaults on police are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“Our ask is that officers and the work they do should not be taken for granted – no-one should be treated the way these officers were last night.”