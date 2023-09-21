News you can trust since 1737
Three people arrested in Portadown after Class A, B and C drugs seized

Officers from Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with colleagues from Tactical Support Group, have made three arrests following the seizure of a quantity of suspected illegal drugs in Portadown today, Wednesday, 20th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 07:08 BST- 1 min read
In a statement Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ruston said: “Our officers carried out planned searches at three residential properties and one business premises in the town.

“Assorted suspected controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £7000 were seized along with a sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

“A 21-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.

“Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“A 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He was bailed to return for interview at a later date".

The PSNI officer added that “tackling drugs supply is a priority for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district, and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to keeping our local communities safe from this type of criminality”.“We would appeal to anyone with information or concerns around the illegal supply of drugs to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”