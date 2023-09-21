Three people arrested in Portadown after Class A, B and C drugs seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ruston said: “Our officers carried out planned searches at three residential properties and one business premises in the town.

“Assorted suspected controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £7000 were seized along with a sum of cash and drugs paraphernalia.

“A 21-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.

Portadown seizure

“Both remain in custody at this time, assisting with our enquiries.

“A 42-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He was bailed to return for interview at a later date".