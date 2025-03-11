Three youths arrested at the Broadway Roundabout after seen throwing stones and bottles at each other released pending report to the PPS

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:04 BST
Three males aged 14-years, 15-years and 16-years, arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour at the Broadway roundabout in west Belfast on Monday 10th March, have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Adams said: “Shortly after 6:50pm, it was reported that a number of youths had gathered in the area and were throwing stones and bottles at each other.

"Officers attended and the youths dispersed upon arrival of police”.

At the time police urged ‘parents and guardians to speak with their children about their behaviour’.

Child crossing roadplaceholder image
‘Some young people are behaving recklessly, dangerously and in some instances criminally around Broadway roundabout with little regard for other members of the public and local residents.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Ring us on 101, or 999 in an emergency, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team’.

