'To those behind this attack, Sinn Féin will not be intimidated' - Viable explosive device made safe
Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area shortly before midnight on Sunday 5th October. and ATO attended where an object which has been declared a viable explosive device.
The device has been made safe and removed for further examination.
Cordons have been removed and Monaghan Street has now re-opened. Inspector Walker said: “We’re grateful this morning to local people for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.
An investigation is now underway and detectives would ask anyone with information, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1648 05/10/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MP Dáire Hughes has called the discovery of a viable device outside Sinn Féin’s constituency office in Newry as an attack on democracy. The Newry and Armagh MP who shares the office with MLA, Liz Kimmins was speaking after the police confirmed a viable device was discovered outside the Sinn Féin office. "This is a disgraceful and cowardly act designed to endanger lives and cause major disruption," said Mr Hughes. "To those behind this attack, Sinn Féin will not be intimidated.
“We will continue to represent the community without fear or hesitation.
"Our immediate focus is the safety of local residents, our staff, and all who live and work in the area. We are fully supporting the efforts of the police. "We call on anyone with information to come forward immediately and assist police in bringing those responsible to justice."